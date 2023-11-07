Paras Health observes National Cancer Awareness Day

Srinagar, Nov 7: Paras Health Dalgate Srinagar commemorated the National Cancer Awareness Day.

Medical professionals specialising in various fields of oncology attended the event, along with Dr. Jatinder Arora, Zonal Director of Paras Health, who emphasised the significance of such a facility in Srinagar.

A press conference was held here to raise awareness about cancer and highlight the availability of state-of-the-art cancer care facilities at Paras Health Dalgate Srinagar. The event showcased the expertise of the attending medical professionals and emphasised the hospital’s commitment to providing specialised treatment within the region.

Distinguished speakers at the press conference Dr. Jatinder Arora, Zonal Director of Paras Health, addressed the media. He highlighted the importance of having a comprehensive healthcare facility like Paras Health in Srinagar.

Dr. Arora emphasised that the hospital’s capacity of 200 beds, including 61 ICU beds, ensures that patients no longer need to travel outside the UT or country for specialised treatment.

“Paras Health Dalgate Srinagar takes great pride in being the first corporate tertiary care hospital in Kashmir. The hospital offers state-of-the-art cancer care services with a specialised team of oncology experts. This eliminates the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere and ensures that they receive the highest quality care within their own region,” a statement said.

The press conference threw light on the significance of cancer awareness, early detection and prompt treatment. The attending medical professionals shared insights into the advancements in surgical techniques, head and neck cancer prevention, hemato oncology and stem cell transplant, and the latest developments in medical oncology.