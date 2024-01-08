Paras Hospital highlights services of orthopaedics department

Srinagar, Jan 8: Paras Hospital Monday highlighting the services of the department of orthopaedics.

Dr Naseer A Mir, Dr Joseph Mal and Dr Muhammad Haseeb Gani, who comprise the core orthopaedic team at Paras Srinagar, addressed a press conference here.

The presser was also attended by Dr Jagandeep Singh Virk, who is a reputed orthopaedic oncosurgeon based at Paras Hospital, Panchkula. Also, Dr Azhar Battoo, Dr Saquib Banday and Dr Shah Saqib from the division of oncology at Paras Hospital Srinagar attended.

At the event, the organisers threw light on the body of work in the department of orthopaedics, including trauma and fracture surgery, joint replacements, sports injuries and arthroscopic surgery, and the notable latest addition of orthopaedic oncology services at Paras Srinagar.

Dr Jagandeep Virk gave details about the limb salvage programme for bone cancer, which is the first of its kind in Kashmir, saying one young patient had already undergone successful surgery at Paras Srinagar.

The team also gave details about the comprehensive care available for and how early multidisciplinary treatment, by different specialists present under one roof, has made a dramatic difference for medically and surgically complex patients, thus decreasing treatment duration and avoiding repeated hospitalisation or multiple surgeries.

“The hospital remains a beacon of hope for patients with multiple medical problems like heart, kidney, liver or other organ dysfunction who are deemed high risk for orthopaedic surgeries and struggle to get good care in the Valley.”

The team also answered questions about diseases of joints and measures the general public can take for prevention. They highlighted that joint replacement and keyhole ligament surgery is routinely done at Paras hospital by the expert team. “This is not only convenient to the patient and their family because of local accessibility, but also makes the treatment affordable because of money saved on travel, stay and loss of work days if going out of state,” they said.