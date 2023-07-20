‘Paras Hospital turns out to be a ray of hope for Kashmiri patients’

Srinagar: The Paras Hospital Srinagar Thursday said that the Cardiology Department of the hospital has special experts who are executing routine and complex cases on a daily basis.

A team of renowned doctors including Associate Director-Interventional Cardiology, Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Rather-Consultant Interventional Cardiology and Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh-Consultant Cardiology from Paras Hospital Srinagar Thursday addressed a press conference during which they talked about their healthcare facilities.

Besides, Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Rather-Consultant Interventional Cardiology and Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh-Consultant Non-Invasive Cardiology addressed media and highlighted importance of health sector in the Valley and also emphasised on the fact that such institutes are the need of hour.

“Our only objective is to make people aware that now there is a modern setup available like our hospital and we have the expertise to take care of complex cases. Even patients from outside Kashmir visit here to get their treatment successfully done,” Associate Director of Interventional Cardiology Paras Hospital Srinagar Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil told reporters.

All three doctors said this hospital is a ray of hope for those heart patients who have virtually been refused complex high-end procedures. “Despite being from Kashmir, we were forced to work outside as there was no set-up available in Kashmir hospitals. We have performed hundreds of surgeries. Patients who were treated successfully are witness to it,” they said, adding that they have been taking care of all kinds of cardiac procedures regularly.

Notably, Paras Hospital, Srinagar is Kashmir's first 200-bedded Corporate Super Speciality Hospital with the best state-of-the-art infrastructure and medical facilities. With the best and most highly skilled experienced doctors, nurses, and support staff Paras Hospital, Srinagar has been providing the best possible healthcare services at an affordable cost to the people of Kashmir.

While highlighting a complex and challenging case, Dr Mohammad Maqbool Sohil talked about a case of diabetes, hypertension, and chronic obstructive airway disease, a peripheral arterial disease involving a 67-year-old patient. He said the patient had undergone Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery 15 years back and in 2007 he was diagnosed with a critical blockage of all major vessels of the heart.

“Patient was presented to us and admitted with ischemic chest pain on minimal exertion over the last 2-3 weeks causing limitation of physical activity. Coronary Angiography of native vessels and grafts was performed. All main native vessels of the heart showed high-grade/severe blockage. Main Bypass grafts had closed. Left main vessels were also diseased. LM bifurcation involving a vision of two main branches was also involved.”

“We performed PCI (Angiography + Stenting ) to the left main bifurcation, and all other major vessels successfully”.

Such a high-risk case post-CABG was performed through the right wrist (RT Radial). The advantage of Radial in such cases is early moralization and a low risk of local site complications. But it is technically demanding in such situations.

He said, this patient recovered completely and was symptoms free amatory 2-3 hours after the procedure and he was discharged after 24 hours of monitoring and observation. “Let the people know that Paras Hospital in Srinagar has renowned faculty with special expertise. There is no need to go outside the valley for any high-end or complex treatment. We have a complete modern set-up here,” the renowned cardiologists said.