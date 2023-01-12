Patients, attendants suffer in absence of overhead bridge at Children Hospital

Srinagar: Patients as well as attendants are facing immense hardships in absence of Zebra crossing and overhead bridge outside Children Hospital at Bemina locality here.

Several attendants told news agency KNO that patients along with attendants visiting the Children Hospital at Bemina are facing inconvenience in absence of overhead footbridge and zebra crossing outside the hospital.

They said that there is no medical shop around the hospital and attendants are forced to go near SKIMS hospital at Bemina for medicines.

An attendant said that the lack of overhead footbridge and Zebra crossing is compelling people to cross the road amid huge traffic, posing risk to their lives.