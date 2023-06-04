Patients in Baramulla rue withdrawal of services of specialist doctors at health facility

Baramulla, June 4: The residents of old town Baramulla have expressed their displeasure over the authorities’ decision to suddenly withdraw the services of the specialist doctors deployed by Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla at the Urban Training Health Centre.
The decision has evoked strong resentment from the local population as it has left the patients in distress. The deployment of specialists, including in general medicine, pediatrician, dermatologists, and other experts, had been widely praised by the locals here, who had long been advocating for improved healthcare services at the facility.
The sudden withdrawal of the specialist doctors without any reason has left the people of Old Town Baramulla dismayed.
Manzoor Ahmad Kababi, a local resident, while expressing his disappointment said, “Doesn’t the health of the people in Old Town matter? It is disheartening to see this decision made without any accountability or concern for our well-being.”
The densely populated Old Town Baramulla had been clamouring for enhanced health services at the Urban Training Health Centre
Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Mohalla Mir Sahib said, “I visited the centre on Wednesday to show my five-year-old son to the pediatrician. But, I was dejected after knowing that the concerned doctor is no more available at the center.”
Firdous added that the deployment of the specialist doctors was helping local population and ever since such facility was made available, the rush of patients had increased manifold. However, the withdrawal decision has been a huge setback to the people of the area.
Chief Medical Officer Baramulla, Dr. Bashir Ahmad said that the Training Health Centre is primarily intended for the training of medical officers and paramedical staff.
He said, “The GMC Baramulla had initially initiated additional services at the centre but later decided to withdraw them and reason can be sought from the GMC authorities only.”
Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Rubi Reshi said that the service has been started to benefit the people of the area. She said the services of the specialist doctors will be soon resumed.
“Once the administrative control of the centre is granted, the services would be resumed,” said Principal GMC Baramulla.