Patients suffer as PHC Boniyar in Uri lacks facilities

Baramulla, Mar 19: The Primary Health Centre Boniyar Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district which caters to patients from far flung areas of Boniyar is without proper infrastructure.
The hospital has three posts out of 6 sanctioned posts of medical officers vacant which causes inconvenience to scores of patients visiting the hospital.
Besides, the hospital has no round the clock electricity available and has no generator facility as a result of which surgical procedures often get affected.
The existing hospital building of PHC Boniyar suffered damage in the 2014 floods, however, despite 9 years the authorities have not constructed a new building for the hospital. The locals have urged the UT administration to construct a new hospital building and ensure adequate staff besides round the clock electricity supply.
“The three posts of doctors are lying vacant here. The hospital is already overburdened with the patients. The authorities must fill up the vacant posts in the larger interest of people of the area,” said Muhammad Ashraf of Bella Salamabad.
Muhammad Fareed, a resident of Boniyar, said that the hospital building suffered earlier some damage during the 2014 floods. He said besides damage, the hospital building was already lacking in adequate infrastructure. “ The authorities need to construct a new building with adequate infrastructure.”
Surprisingly, the PHC Boniyar apart from being without 24 by 7 power supply has no facility of generator with the result the surgical procedures sometimes get hampered. The hospital authorities have communicated to the higher authorities also about the need for a generator , however, there has been no forward movement in this direction so far.
The PHC Boniyar is an important health facility centre for around 70,000 odd population of Boniyar. Although there are several New Type Primary Health centers in the area, however, the PHC Boniyar is a major health facility centre where surgical procedures take place.
The Block Medical Officer, PHC Boniyar, Dr Khurshid Ahmad said that they have communicated about the vacant posts of medical officers besides the need of generator to the higher authorities.
“We have communicated to the higher authorities about the need of filling of vacant posts of medial officers. Besides the round the clock availability of electricity. The issue is likely to be addressed within the short time,” said BMO Boniyar.