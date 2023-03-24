Patients suffer in absence of ENT doctors at SDH Kupwara

The residents said that with the non-availability of an ENT doctor at SDH Kupwara, they were suffering a lot. They said that either they have to visit District Hospital Handwara or take private consultations with regard to ENT-related problems.

The residents said that they were happy over DNB accreditation to SDH Kupwara and believed that authorities would depute ENT doctors here. They said that even the issue was taken up with the concerned authorities numerous times but to no avail.