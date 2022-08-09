People rue incomplete diagnostic facilities at Handwara Hospital

Kupwara: The residents across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to ensure complete diagnostic facilities at Handwara Hospital.
The residents said that the major diagnostic tests are not being carried out at Handwara Hospital with the result people are forced to turn to private clinics by paying huge amount to get their desirable test done.
The residents said that they are unable to figure out why authorities have failed to establish a full-fledged laboratory here even after the hospital was established more than three decades ago.
“People all across Kupwara district visit this hospital with an aim to get proper treatment here but due to lack of important diagnostic facilities, they face hardships,” a local from Handwara told Greater Kashmir.
“My wife was expecting a baby and I was told to get the required tests done. I had to get them done from a private clinic due to lack of facilities at District Hospital Handwara. Because of economic constraints people visit government hospitals for treatment but do not know why authorities are reluctant to keep best ever facilities available at these health centers,” he added.
Greater Kashmir has learnt that most of the tests with regard to pregnant women are not being carried out at District Hospital Handwara. The primary blood test to determine pregnancy in women called Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (BHCG) and Hormonal tests including Thyroid, T3, T4, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinizing Hormone (LH), Prolactin (PRL) and Anti Mullerian Hormone (AMH), GTT and TORCH are not being carried out at this hospital.
Similarly the facilities of coagulation factors including Prothrombin Time Test (PTT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Clotting Time (APTT) and Indirect Coombs Test (ICT) are not available here thus putting the people into a lot of hardships.
Lack of microscopic tests including Blood Culture and Sensitivity, Urine Culture and sensitivity and Sputum Culture also give tough time to the common masses.
Tests like Hemoglobin A1C (HBA1C), C-reactive Protien Test (CRP) qualitative method, D-DIMER and the most important test for children Antistreptolysin O Titer Test (ASOCRP) is also not being carried out here.
The residents are also anguished about non-availability of USG round the clock. They said that after 4 pm USG is not being carried out here due to which patients suffer a lot.
They also said that for Level II USG, they have to pay Rs 1500 as the facility is not available at District Hospital Handwara. Meanwhile a senior official at District Hospital Handwara told Greater Kashmir that due to non-availability of specific analyzers, the tests are not being carried out.