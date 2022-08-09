People rue incomplete diagnostic facilities at Handwara Hospital

Kupwara: The residents across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to ensure complete diagnostic facilities at Handwara Hospital.

The residents said that the major diagnostic tests are not being carried out at Handwara Hospital with the result people are forced to turn to private clinics by paying huge amount to get their desirable test done.

The residents said that they are unable to figure out why authorities have failed to establish a full-fledged laboratory here even after the hospital was established more than three decades ago.

“People all across Kupwara district visit this hospital with an aim to get proper treatment here but due to lack of important diagnostic facilities, they face hardships,” a local from Handwara told Greater Kashmir.