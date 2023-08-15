People seek establishment of mobile health centre in Bangus Valley

Bangus Valley is a vast pasture towards which nomadic communities along with their cattle move in April and reside there till October ending.

Even shepherds from Rajouri, Poonch, and Kishtwar also put-up there with their livestock till the onset of winter.

The residents said that due to non-availability of a health centre at Bangus, they suffer a lot.

They said that for a small ailment, they have to travel several kilometres to reach the nearest health centre.