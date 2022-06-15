People suffer due to staff shortage at Primary Health Centre Teetwal

Kupwara: The residents of Teethwal in border town Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have alleged that they suffer due to staff shortage at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Teetwal.

According to locals, of the total three sanctioned posts of doctors, only one was performing duty here.

Of the remaining two one has been attached to Sub District Hospital Karnah and the other female doctor has never performed duty at PHC Teethwal since her appointment under National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) some 10 years ago.