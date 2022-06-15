People suffer due to staff shortage at Primary Health Centre Teetwal

Kupwara: The residents of Teethwal in border town Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have alleged that they suffer due to staff shortage at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Teetwal.
According to locals, of the total three sanctioned posts of doctors, only one was performing duty here.
Of the remaining two one has been attached to Sub District Hospital Karnah and the other female doctor has never performed duty at PHC Teethwal since her appointment under National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) some 10 years ago.
“The lady doctor has been attached to Srinagar and draws salary from PHC Teetwa.,” Tahir Ahmad, a local told Greater Kashmir.
The residents said that this hospital caters to a huge chunk of population but it lacks basic amenities much to the disappointment of locals of over two dozen villages and several others. Since this hospital happens to be close to Line of Control (LoC) so security forces also come here for treatment but due to lack of staff and best diagnostic facilities they do not get proper treatment.
“A digital X-ray plant is available in the hospital but due to non-availability X-ray technician it has never been put to use. Similarly due to non-availability of lab technician people as well as security forces are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Karnah for minor examinations,” Abdul Rashid another local told Greater Kashmir.
“The available staff has been rendering services efficiently, they are overburdened due to shortage of staff,” he added.
The residents said an ambulance was available here but that was shifted to SDH Karnah two years ago. Since then it has not been sent back due to which patients suffer a lot whenever they are referred to SDH Karnah.
“Since this area happens to be in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) more importantly most of the people belong to the labour class so availability of an ambulance was must here but do not know why authorities are adamant to make us suffer,” another local said.
“Pregnancy care has also been hit badly due to non-availability of a specialised gynaecologist here with the result women of the area face severe hardships and they are forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara for treatment,” he added.
They also said that a dental surgeon should be appointed here so that people may not suffer and get treatment at their doorsteps.Residents said that they have several times brought these grievances into the notice of concerned officials but nothing concrete has been done in this regard so far.
They sought immediate intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this regard so that their genuine grievances are redressed.