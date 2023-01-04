PHC Harwan to get X-Ray machine

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department has sanctioned funds for procurement of 500 Milliamperes (MA) X-Ray Machine through J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) for PHC Harwan here.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawl of funds amounting to Rs 10.25 lakhs in favour of Principal Government Medical College Srinagar for procurement of 500 MA X-Ray machine for PHC Harwan Medical Block Hazratbal, Srinagar,” the order issued by Secretary Health, Bhupinder Kumar.

The funds have been released by District Development Commissioner Srinagar under Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) during the financial year 2022-23 and its further placement at the disposal of MD, JK Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd. As per the order, the concerned DDO shall vouchsafe the availability of funds.