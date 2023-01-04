PHC Harwan to get X-Ray machine

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department has sanctioned funds for procurement of 500 Milliamperes (MA) X-Ray Machine through J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) for PHC Harwan here.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawl of funds amounting to Rs 10.25 lakhs in favour of Principal Government Medical College Srinagar for procurement of 500 MA X-Ray machine for PHC Harwan Medical Block Hazratbal, Srinagar,” the order issued by Secretary Health, Bhupinder Kumar.
The funds have been released by District Development Commissioner Srinagar under Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) during the financial year 2022-23 and its further placement at the disposal of MD, JK Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd. As per the order, the concerned DDO shall vouchsafe the availability of funds.
“All the codal formalities as per GFR 2017 shall be followed while incurring expenditure out of the funds already authorised,” reads an order.
The funds will be utilised for the specific purpose only without any deviation. “The UC / Red Account of the advance shall be submitted to the Accountant General by or before 31.03.2023,” reads an order.
The official sources said that the X-ray machine was much needed in the hospital as people have to visit other hospitals for the same.
“It is a welcome step for the local populace. We have to go to private labs for the same, now the government has sanctioned it, it will bring relief to people,” a local resident of Harwan said.
The locals also said that the government should focus on development of Primary Health Centres also. There are other hospitals in the Srinagar district, one of them is a CD hospital where patients suffer due to lack of MRI and CT scan machines. The lack of Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI) machine and defunct CT scan machine at the Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar is not only hitting the patient care badly, but they are being forced to get MRI and CT scans done from the private labs, that too by paying hefty amounts.