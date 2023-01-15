PHC Kulan functions amid inadequate infrastructure , patients suffer

Ganderbal, Jan 15: The Primary Health Centre (PHC) Kullan in Kangan sub division of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is awaiting completion of its building for the last 11 years. The local residents are facing difficulties for want of adequate health facility in the village.
The work on the new building of PHC Kullan was started in 2011, the hospital building has been abandoned by the concerned agency and is still incomplete. At present, the hospital is operating from an old building with inadequate accommodation and infrastructure. They said that the present old building is congested due to which both staff and patients are facing hardships.
The Health Centre is located on Srinagar-Leh Highway which sees huge OPD besides cases of accidents and other emergency cases. Locals said that the new hospital building is under construction for last a decade and now has almost been abandoned by the concerned agency .
They said that despite repeated pleas and requests the authorities have failed to restart and complete the construction work of the new PHC Kullan building , which speaks volumes about the claims of the government regarding improving the healthcare in rural areas,” a local Farooq Ahmad said. The locals said more than 30,000 people from adjoining villages are dependent on this facility, but they had to take their patients either to SDH Kangan or to some hospital in Srinagar for want of the health care facility. According to the locals, the construction work on this health centre was started in the year 2011. The centre would have catered to the healthcare needs of locals from far-flung areas of Kullan, Rayil, Rezan, Gohipura, and Gagangeer areas. " We are facing serious problems due to non-completion of this project. In winter, it becomes even more difficult to take the patients to other places,” they added.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kangan Dr Zahoor Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the matter has been taken up with the higher authorities by the Chief medical officer Ganderbal and efforts are to ensure restart the work on the hospital building so that it is completed. " CMO Ganderbal has taken up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and higher authorities in the department and it is expected that the work will be prioritized so that the hospital building which has been left midway is completed and the people of the area do not face any inconvenience in getting better medical facilities,”he said.