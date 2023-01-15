PHC Kulan functions amid inadequate infrastructure , patients suffer

They said that despite repeated pleas and requests the authorities have failed to restart and complete the construction work of the new PHC Kullan building , which speaks volumes about the claims of the government regarding improving the healthcare in rural areas,” a local Farooq Ahmad said. The locals said more than 30,000 people from adjoining villages are dependent on this facility, but they had to take their patients either to SDH Kangan or to some hospital in Srinagar for want of the health care facility. According to the locals, the construction work on this health centre was started in the year 2011. The centre would have catered to the healthcare needs of locals from far-flung areas of Kullan, Rayil, Rezan, Gohipura, and Gagangeer areas. " We are facing serious problems due to non-completion of this project. In winter, it becomes even more difficult to take the patients to other places,” they added.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kangan Dr Zahoor Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the matter has been taken up with the higher authorities by the Chief medical officer Ganderbal and efforts are to ensure restart the work on the hospital building so that it is completed. " CMO Ganderbal has taken up the matter with the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal and higher authorities in the department and it is expected that the work will be prioritized so that the hospital building which has been left midway is completed and the people of the area do not face any inconvenience in getting better medical facilities,”he said.