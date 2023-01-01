‘Physical activity must to reduce mental stress’

“I come across many young victims who suffer fatal accidents due to the distractions caused by stress. It is important, people strive to lead a stress-free life, and ensure their mind remains calm at least while driving vehicles. At certain times, an individual’s stressed behaviour might cause irretrievable damage to another person, and that would certainly be a wrong situation to ever get into,” he said.

“The stress levels for working people in India have been very different over the past three years, starting from the early days of the pandemic. Even working from home was a very big change for most people in India, while it was not such a new thing in the western world and hence not such a big transformation for them. Considering these changes, one must try to take positives out, instead of worrying over the changes,” concluded Dr Hemant Kaukuntla, CEO Century Hospital.