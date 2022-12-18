Plasma exchange saves life of acute liver failure patient

New Delhi: Plasma therapy at a leading Delhi hospital saved the life of 52-year-old man, facing acute liver failure, after no donors were found in his family, doctors said.

The man was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram hospital with symptoms of jaundice, followed by altered consciousness, developed ascites (accumulation of fluid in abdomen) and decreased urine output (acute kidney injury) and the later investigation detected him to be hepatitis B virus positive and a diagnosis of with acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF).

At this juncture, dialysis was considered and the patient was offered an option of liver transplant by the doctors, as his parameters indicated one month probability of survival to be around 50 per cent.

“As there was no donor in the family, we offered an unusual option of plasma exchange (PLEX). We did a total of five sessions of PLEX for him. After second session, his jaundice started improving, his consciousness improved, and renal functions also started improving. He was continued on other medical therapy of which the most important is anti-viral therapy,” said Dr. Piyush Ranjan, Senior consultant, at the Department of Gastroenterology.