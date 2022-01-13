Police distributes face masks in Budgam

Srinagar: In order to restraint the spread of Covid-19 and to sensitise the community members about CAB, Police in Budgam distributed face masks among the general public, police said.
On the directions of SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem-JKPS, a massive drive was conducted to create awareness among general public of the District regarding pandemic disease Covid-19.
Further, face masks among common people were distributed at Beerwah, Khansahib, Magam, Budgam and adjoining areas of the district. The drive was also joined by the civil administration.
They also visited various foster homes in the district and distributed masks and sanitizers among the inmates.
During the drive, general public were also informed about the necessity of Covid-19 guidelines/instructions. They were sensitised about maintaining proper hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face masks. Besides, they were also advised to follow Covid-19 SOPs regularly.
Community members have appreciated and applauded the role of Police in rendering such services to the general public, police said.