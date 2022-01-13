Police distributes face masks in Budgam

Further, face masks among common people were distributed at Beerwah, Khansahib, Magam, Budgam and adjoining areas of the district. The drive was also joined by the civil administration.

They also visited various foster homes in the district and distributed masks and sanitizers among the inmates.

During the drive, general public were also informed about the necessity of Covid-19 guidelines/instructions. They were sensitised about maintaining proper hygiene, social distancing and wearing of face masks. Besides, they were also advised to follow Covid-19 SOPs regularly.