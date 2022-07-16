Pr. Secy H&ME reviews progress on implementation of HMIS across health facilities of J&K

SRINAGAR:Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, today chaired a meeting to review the progress on implementation of Hospital Management Information System(HMIS) across the health facilities of J&K at Civil Secretariat here.

Speaking during the meeting, the Principal Secretary highlighted that HMIS will be one of the major reform in health sector of UT and it will significantly improve the standards of health care service here and make it more accountable and transparent. He directed the implementing agencies to kick start the areas of OPD, Stores and Pharmacy inventory control and the patient feedback mechanism initially in the shortest possible time so that these most important areas are taken care first.

The Principal Secretary impressed upon the officers that smooth coordination and synergy should be maintained between various stakeholders associated with the project, so that it can be implemented successfully and is launched within the stipulated time frame. He directed the officers to complete the process of implementing the first three modules by the end of this agency.