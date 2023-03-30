Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine doses | Directorate of H&FW sends requisition to MoHFW

Srinagar: Following surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) has sent a requisition to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for precautionary doses especially for people with comorbidities.
Director General Health and Family Welfare (H&FW), Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, told Greater Kashmir that they are going to receive the precautionary doses of vaccines in the coming weeks. He ruled out shortage of the vaccine and also added that no vaccination drives are presently going on in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that COVID- 19 precautionary doses will be available soon." We are closely watching and monitoring the COVID related situation. We have sent a requisition for precautionary doses. Firstly, these doses will be administered to the vulnerable and comorbid people in the Union Territory," he said.
The Director said that after the first vaccination drive of administering precautionary doses to vulnerable group, the government would continue further drives and administer precautionary doses to the adults, teenagers and children.
" We are conducting mock drills, checking bed capacity. We are monitoring the situation. The drills will be conducted to check the readiness of health facilities to deal with any surge in cases," he added.
Officials of the health department told Greater Kashmir that till now, they have not received any guidelines from the centre regarding the precautionary doses.
" Besides, precautionary doses. The government will issue guidelines and advisory soon," he added.
Jammu and Kashmir government has administered 2,47,82,107 vaccine doses till March 28, 2023. Out of that 1,13,72,573 are partially vaccinated and 1,17,68,105 are fully vaccinated. Around 16,41,429 people have received booster doses till now.
As per the data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, nearly 81.46 percent people have received Covishield vaccine doses, 12.80 percent have received Covaxin and 4.32 percent have received Corbevax.
Earlier, Secretary of Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar convened a meeting to review the current COVID-19 situation besides assessing preparedness for tackling the pandemic with all the stakeholders of the department.
He had asked Directorate of Family Welfare to ensure the availability of COVID vaccination as per the requirements of districts to vaccinate the eligible population in all districts.
He had also impressed upon all the administrators to undertake a mock drill across all Health Facilities uniformly across the UT on April 10 to ensure Operational Readiness for the management of COVID in all identified dedicated facilities including GMCs, DHs and CHCs with a specific focus on Oxygen Plants (LMO/ PSA/ Manifold), Ventilators, Logistics and Human Resources.