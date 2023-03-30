Precautionary COVID-19 vaccine doses | Directorate of H&FW sends requisition to MoHFW

Srinagar: Following surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) has sent a requisition to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for precautionary doses especially for people with comorbidities.

Director General Health and Family Welfare (H&FW), Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, told Greater Kashmir that they are going to receive the precautionary doses of vaccines in the coming weeks. He ruled out shortage of the vaccine and also added that no vaccination drives are presently going on in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that COVID- 19 precautionary doses will be available soon." We are closely watching and monitoring the COVID related situation. We have sent a requisition for precautionary doses. Firstly, these doses will be administered to the vulnerable and comorbid people in the Union Territory," he said.

The Director said that after the first vaccination drive of administering precautionary doses to vulnerable group, the government would continue further drives and administer precautionary doses to the adults, teenagers and children.