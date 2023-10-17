Pregnancy complications enhance short, long-term risk of heart disease for people with obesity: Study

Washington: According to a study, obesity during early pregnancy appears to be a strong predictor of future cardiovascular disease and has been linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes such as high blood pressure, preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes.

The findings of the study, which was supported by the National Institutes of Health, were published in Circulation Research. Obesity has long been recognised as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and pregnancy difficulties caused by high blood pressure. They didn't know which factors influenced a person's cardiovascular disease risk years after pregnancy - obesity or pregnancy problems.

While having adverse pregnancy outcomes was linked with increased cardiovascular disease risks during pregnancy, the complications accounted for a small percentage of increased cardiovascular disease risks in the years following pregnancy for people with obesity.

"We're finding that certain pregnancy complications are unmasking and then increasing cardiovascular disease risks, such as obesity, that were already present. This study provides insight into potential timing for interventions for people with overweight or obesity who are thinking about pregnancy," said Victoria L Pemberton, RNC, a study author and researcher in the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH.