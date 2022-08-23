Premier health institution of Pir Panjal region, GMC Rajouri, lying headless

Rajouri: Catering to the healthcare needs of people of Rajouri and Poonch districts and from some parts of Reasi district also, the Government Medical College Rajouri is headless for last eight months with chair of principal of the college lying vacant and government unmoved over the need for posting of a new principal.

As per the details available with the Greater Kashmir , the post of Principal in GMC Rajouri fell vacant on December 31, 2021 and since then the post is lying vacant and no regular principal has been posted.

"On 31st of December 2021, than Principal Dr Brij Mohan Gupta attained superannuation from his service and post of Principal fell vacant," officials within the college said.