Premier health institution of Pir Panjal region, GMC Rajouri, lying headless

Rajouri: Catering to the healthcare needs of people of Rajouri and Poonch districts and from some parts of Reasi district also, the Government Medical College Rajouri is headless for last eight months with chair of principal of the college lying vacant and government unmoved over the need for posting of a new principal.
As per the details available with the Greater Kashmir , the post of Principal in GMC Rajouri fell vacant on December 31, 2021 and since then the post is lying vacant and no regular principal has been posted.
"On 31st of December 2021, than Principal Dr Brij Mohan Gupta attained superannuation from his service and post of Principal fell vacant," officials within the college said.
They added that a senior professor of college from Department of Anaesthesia in the college was given the charge of post which managed affairs for four months and the post again fell vacant after the professor attained superannuation from service on April 30.
From than onwards, Principal of GMC Jammu is holding the charge of the post of principal of GMC Rajouri with a professor of Department of ENT has been given the task as look after principal.
" From last eight months the important chair of principal is lying vacant and things are being run through temporary arrangements." the officials within the college said.
On being asked for any problem in the institute due to vacant chair of Principal, the people within the college wishing anonymity said that things can never be run smoothly through temporary affairs and no one can deny from the fact that work culture and work affairs are not affected in the medical college due to this.
On the other hand, people from Rajouri trained their guns on Lieutenant Governor administration of Jammu and Kashmir as well as on Department of Health and Medical Education alleging it for leaving ever important GMC Rajouri on God's mercy.
" Healthcare sector in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch is already not up to the mark and now Government is itself creating hurdles in smooth functioning of GMC Rajouri by delaying posting of Principal," Yogesh Sharma, Mohammad Tazeem, Khadim Hussain and other socio political leaders of Rajouri said.
They stated that people in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch have high hopes from GMC Rajouri but delay in posting of a regular principal shows Governments' least concern towards this premier institute.