‘Prevalence of Hepatitis among drug users high’

Srinagar: Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Yasin M. Choudhary, chaired a meeting to review the status of various national health programmes.
The meeting was attended by HoDs of Gastroenterology GMC Srinagar, Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents of District Hospitals including new GMCs, representatives from Director Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir and Nodal Officers of various National Health programmes. The outstation officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.
It was highlighted in the meeting that there is a very high prevalence of hepatitis B & C especially among drug abusers/IV users and many patients are facing liver failure.
Mission Director while speaking on the occasion said that spread of viral hepatitis is a matter of concern and among the identified cases about 60 % reported cases are “those of drug addicts/ IV users, which needs to be addressed by creating awareness so as to prevent the transmission of Hepatitis.”