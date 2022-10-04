Preventing Cancer

Cancer is to a large extent avoidable. Many cancers can be prevented by modification of various risk factors responsible for particular cancers (Primary prevention). Others can be detected early in their development (through screening), treated and cured (Secondary prevention). Even with late-stage cancer, the pain can be reduced, the progression of cancer slowed and patients and their families helped to cope (Tertiary prevention).

Primary Prevention of Cancer

Primary prevention concerns identification and manipulation of genetic, biologic and environmental factors in the causal pathway of cancer. The important risk factors identified for various cancers are tobacco use, dietary factors and being overweight, infectious agents e.g., Hepatitis B, hepatitis C, Human papilloma virus, EBV, HIV and Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections, environmental pollution and radiation.

Tobacco use:

Tobacco uses through cigarettes and other means is the most avoidable risk factor for cancer.

Tobacco use increases the risk of cancers of lung, mouth, larynx, pharynx, esophagus, stomach, colorectum, liver, pancreas, kidney, bladder, uterine cervix and ovary as well as myeloid leukemia.

Exposure to second hand smoke also increases risk of lung cancer in adults.

30% of all cancer deaths and about 80% of lung cancer deaths can be attributed to tobacco.

Tobacco cessation:

Smokers who quit can expect to live as many as 10 years longer than those who continue to smoke.

Those who stop smoking have a lower lung cancer mortality rate than those who continue smoking despite the fact that some carcinogen induced mutations persists for years.

Smoking cessation and avoidance have the potential to save and extend more lives than any other public health activity.

Overweight and obesity, physical activity and Nutrition

Obesity, physical inactivity and poor nutrition are major risk factors for cancer, second only to tobacco use. Overweight and obesity are associated with increased risk for developing many cancers such as breast, colon, rectum, endometrium, kidney, pancreas, adenocarcinoma of esophagus, liver, gall bladder and aggressive forms of prostate cancer.

According to American Cancer Society, the various guidelines on Nutrition and physical activity for cancer prevention are:

Achieve and maintain a healthy weight throughout life

Be as lean as possible throughout life without being overweight.

Avoid excess weight gain at all ages.

Engage in regular physical activity and limit consumption of high calorie foods and beverages.