‘Private hospitals are committed to high-quality health care services’

Srinagar: Kashmir Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association has said that they are deeply grieved by the unfortunate death of the patient on 9 September at Ramzaan Hospital.
They said that the association ensures that the Private hospitals and Nursing homes are committed to providing the best health care facility in Kashmir.
While expressing condolences with the bereaved family the association in a statement said that the mortality of the patients in hospital settings, though regrettable, happens from time to time and is acknowledged in the medical field all over the world.
They said that “small elements in the social media, who are lacking the expert medical knowledge, are publishing posts aimed at maligning the image of private hospitals in Kashmir in general and Ramzaan Hospital in particular.”
“Jammu and Kashmir Government has already constituted an expert committee, under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar, to conduct a thorough enquiry into the death of the patient and Ramzaan Hospital and Kashmir Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association are rendering all co-operation in this enquiry and as such the general public is requested to wait for the formal enquiry report before forming an opinion on Ramzaan Hospital in particular and private hospitals in Kashmir in general,” the statement said.