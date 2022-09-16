‘Private hospitals are committed to high-quality health care services’

Srinagar: Kashmir Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association has said that they are deeply grieved by the unfortunate death of the patient on 9 September at Ramzaan Hospital.

They said that the association ensures that the Private hospitals and Nursing homes are committed to providing the best health care facility in Kashmir.

While expressing condolences with the bereaved family the association in a statement said that the mortality of the patients in hospital settings, though regrettable, happens from time to time and is acknowledged in the medical field all over the world.