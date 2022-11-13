Probiotic 'backpacks' can treat inflammatory bowel disease at any stage

They've also figured out a way of attaching these nanoparticle "backpacks" to beneficial bacteria after encasing them in the protective coating.

The nanoparticle backpacks are part sulfide and part hyaluronic acid. The acid is powerfully anti-inflammatory, and the sulfide directly targets the reactive oxygen species. Conducted in mice, the researchers estimated the effects of the treatments in two ways: by measuring changes in weight and changes in the colon length of mice with IBD that did and did not receive the treatment.

Like humans, mice with IBD commonly experience weight loss and colon shortening as the disease progresses.

Hu and his colleagues found that mice that received the full treatment experienced the least amount of weight loss and much less colon shortening than their counterparts that received partial or no treatments.

"We didn't want to target a specific IBD stage. We wanted to select the most important factors that contribute to curing or treating the disease at whatever stage," said Hu.

Additionally, the treatment is administered orally, which could make it a palatable alternative to other more invasive forms of IBD treatment such as partial or complete remove of the colon.

While the results are promising, it will be some time before the treatments are tested in humans.