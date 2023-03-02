Prof Masood Tanvir appointed Principal GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday appointed Professor Dr Masood Tanvir Bhat as Principal of Government Medical College Srinagar.
According to the order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr. Masood Tanvir Bhat, Professor & HoD, Government Medical College Srinagar as Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, with effect from 03.11.2022 in Pay Level-15 (Rs. 182200-224100)” reads an order.
Dr Masood Tanvir, Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that his focus will be on better healthcare facilities.
“We will take hospital care to the next level in terms of technology and the modernization. We will focus on providing all the facilities in our hospitals and try to meet the expectations of the people. We will also improve the education system and train our students to the best level,” he said.
He said that unlike other parts of the country, people in Kashmir are dependent on government healthcare.
“Our hospitals are still in a better position to provide better healthcare fecilities to the people. But still there is a need to improve the overall health scenario. We will definitely work on that as well,” he said.
In November, 2022, Dr Masood Tanvir was given charge as acting Principal GMC Srinagar on superannuation of former Principal Samia Rashid.