Prof Masood Tanvir appointed Principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Masood Tanvir, Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that his focus will be on better healthcare facilities.

“We will take hospital care to the next level in terms of technology and the modernization. We will focus on providing all the facilities in our hospitals and try to meet the expectations of the people. We will also improve the education system and train our students to the best level,” he said.

He said that unlike other parts of the country, people in Kashmir are dependent on government healthcare.