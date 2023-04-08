Programme related to World Health Day organised at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 8: The Government Medical College Baramulla organised a programme on ‘World Health Day’ on Friday.
The programme started with opening remarks by Dr. Zahid Ali Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine followed by an awareness generation talk by Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine, Dr.Abdul Majeed Ganai.
The World Health Organization (WHO) marked its 75th anniversary, by calling for a renewed drive for health equity. The theme for World Health Day 2023 was “HEALTH for ALL”.
On the occasion, the speakers talked about the history of this event and the theme of this year.
Dr. Nazir Ahmad Khan, Professor & Head Department of ENT who is also the Registrar Academics was the chief guest on the occasion. He also shared his ideas with the students on this occasion.
Medical Superintendent GMC Baramulla, Dr. Parvaiz Masoodi also delivered a speech about the importance of celebrating this day. It was then followed by a quiz competition among the students of different MBBS batches which was moderated by Dr Zahid Ali Khan and assisted by Dr Muzammil Nazir, Dr. Syed Najmul Ain, Dr.Saima Nazir, Dr. Ishtiyaq, Dr.Zubair, Nadiya, Waseem and Satish.
A drawing competition was also conducted among the MBBS students. For the drawing competition, the faculty members from different departments, Dr Shakeelur Rehman (Associate Professor Department of Pharmacology), Dr.Shumail Bashir (Associate Professor Department of Chest Medicine) and Dr. Berjina Farooq (Assistant Professor Department of Anatomy) were the judges. Following the quiz and the drawing competition, the winners of the quiz and drawing competition were felicitated.
The programme was attended by faculty members, paramedical staff, MBBS students from GMC Baramulla , and staff of District Legal Services Authority Baramulla also collaborated.
At the end vote of thanks was given by Dr Uruj (Associate Professor Department Community Medicine).