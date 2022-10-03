Prolonged screen time, over dependence on electronic gadgets can increase Dry Eye Disease

Srinagar: Prolonged screen time, over dependence on electronic gadgets and spending more time on digital media can increase the Dry Eye Disease (DED) among children and youngsters in Kashmir, claim valley-based top ophthalmologists.

Doctors said that 50 percent of the population in Kashmir are suffering from Dry eye disease (DED). Once the ocular surface gets disturbed by Dry eye disease, it poses a risk to people’s eye health and makes them vulnerable to secondary infections like corneal ulcers, conjunctivitis and other eye related issues.

Doctors said that people who have four hours of digital exposure have 90 percent chances of Dry eye disease. It is commonly seen among youngsters, teenagers and children in the Valley.