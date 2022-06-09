Psychiatrists warn parents about kids' mobile addiction

According to experts at the special clinic to treat online addictions at the psychiatry department of King George's Medical University (KGMU), several cases are reported every month in which kids are found to be turning violent because of such gaming addictions.



Adarsh Tripathi, assistant professor from the psychiatry department of KGMU, said that on a weekly basis, KGMU clinic receives about eight to ten cases where children are addicted to gaming.



It has been found that though they are addicted to an alarming level, these children do not consider their behaviour a problem. In fact, even their parents do not react to their behaviour.



It is only when they develop mental/physical disorders, they are brought to the clinic.



"The number of children addicted to gaming might even be more as the parents only visit when these children become very violent. If such children are counselled on time, such issues can be resolved easily," he said.



The most worrisome fact about these games is that there is no end to it.