Public Private Partnership mode | H&ME Deptt constitutes project screening committee

Srinagar: Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department has constituted a Project Screening Committee for selection and recommendation of projects to be undertaken through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Project Screening Committee, comprising the following officers of Health & Medical Education Department for selection and recommendation of potential projects to be undertaken by the Department through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode,” reads an official order.
The committee will comprise of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, Director Coordination, New GMCs, J&K, Managing Director, JKMSCL, Director/Jt. Director (Planning), Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Secretary (Health), Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Secretary (Legal), Health & Medical Education Department and Deputy Secretary (Medical Education), Health & Medical Education Department
The Committee has been asked to scrutinize all the projects received from line HoDs and select and recommend the economically, financially viable projects having potential to be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to the concerned quarters for consideration.
Last year, CS approved the establishment of a Public Private Partnership-cum-Project Appraisal (PPCPA) cell within the Planning, Monitoring and Development Department in Jammu and Kashmir.
The new cell will assist Government departments in framing projects to be taken up on Public Private Partnership mode; get viability gap funding under various PPP schemes of the Government of India; carry out cost-benefit analysis; and monitor internal rate of return/ return of investment of the project.
The PPCA cell will further provide assistance in the preparation of pre-feasibility reports and development of detailed project reports; recommend appropriate regulatory policy framework for creation, administration and monitoring of project development; coordinate with relevant stakeholders/departments/agencies; serve as repository of all information including best practices, guidelines, schemes, PPP projects; and undertake demand assessment and feasibility studies in Jammu and Kashmir.