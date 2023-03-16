Public Private Partnership mode | H&ME Deptt constitutes project screening committee

Srinagar: Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department has constituted a Project Screening Committee for selection and recommendation of projects to be undertaken through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Project Screening Committee, comprising the following officers of Health & Medical Education Department for selection and recommendation of potential projects to be undertaken by the Department through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode,” reads an official order.

The committee will comprise of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, Director Coordination, New GMCs, J&K, Managing Director, JKMSCL, Director/Jt. Director (Planning), Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Secretary (Health), Health & Medical Education Department, Additional Secretary (Legal), Health & Medical Education Department and Deputy Secretary (Medical Education), Health & Medical Education Department