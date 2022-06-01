Pulse oximeters overestimate SPo2 levels in non-White patients

"Separately, among 6,673 patients with pulse oximetry measurements and available covariate data, predicted overestimation of arterial oxygen saturation levels by pulse oximetry among 1,903 patients was associated with a systematic failure to identify Black and Hispanic patients who were qualified to receive Covid-19 therapy and a statistically significant delay in recognising the guideline-recommended threshold for initiation of therapy," it added.



For the study, the team looked at patients with Covid-19 in the Johns Hopkins Health System, between March 2020 and November 2021, to determine whether there is a differential inaccuracy of pulse oximetry by race or ethnicity among patients with Covid-19.