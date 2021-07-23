Pulwama district shows 61% sero-positivity in 4th round of ICMR’s Population-based serosurvey

Srinagar July 23: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted the fourth round of "National sero-survey for COVID-19" in June 2021 in the same 70 districts in which the first three rounds were conducted.

This survey covered general population aged 6 years and above and Health Care Workers working in district hospitals of these districts.

As per an official handout by GMC Srinagar, the findings of the serosurvey shows 61.2% sero positive rate among general population while the health care providers showed whopping 81.1% sero positive response to COVID infection in Pulwama, the district from J&K studied in the survey.

Nation-wide, the sero prevalence is around 67.6% in general population while in health care providers, it's 85.2%.

The sero prevalence has been found much higher among vaccinated persons at 89.8% among fully vaccinated persons as against 62.3% among unvaccinated subjects.