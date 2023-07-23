Pulwama woman dies due to alleged medical negligence, probe ordered

Pulwama: A 27-year-old woman died on Sunday after giving birth to a baby girl in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district allegedly due to the negligence of hospital staff.

The hospital authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

The deceased was identified as Anisa Jan of Rakh, Pulwama.

The family of the deceased said that she was admitted to the District Hospital Pulwama on Saturday afternoon where she went under Lower Segment Caesearn Section (LSCS) and gave birth to a girl baby

“Soon after the delivery, she complained of severe pain and when we called the doctors they said that it was normal to have pain in such a condition”, said a family member.

He said that later she was administered some medicine, but when her condition worsened they took her to a theatre and then sent her to LD Hospital in Srinagar where she died.

The family alleged that the doctors did not respond well on time and took much time in administering her the treatment.

It alleged that during the surgery they had cut one of her organs, which resulted in her death.