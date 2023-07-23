Pulwama woman dies due to alleged medical negligence, probe ordered

Pulwama: A 27-year-old woman died on Sunday after giving birth to a baby girl in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district allegedly due to the negligence of hospital staff.
The hospital authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.
The deceased was identified as Anisa Jan of Rakh, Pulwama.
The family of the deceased said that she was admitted to the District Hospital Pulwama on Saturday afternoon where she went under Lower Segment Caesearn Section (LSCS) and gave birth to a girl baby
“Soon after the delivery, she complained of severe pain and when we called the doctors they said that it was normal to have pain in such a condition”, said a family member.
He said that later she was administered some medicine, but when her condition worsened they took her to a theatre and then sent her to LD Hospital in Srinagar where she died.
The family alleged that the doctors did not respond well on time and took much time in administering her the treatment.
It alleged that during the surgery they had cut one of her organs, which resulted in her death.
Abdul Gani Dar, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pulwama told Greater Kashmir that the patient was referred to a tertiary care hospital after she felt breathlessness and pain.
He said that they have formed a four member committee to probe into the incident.
“The committee will file its report within four days”, said the official.
He added that in case of any negligence, the law would take its course.
Meanwhile, the District Development Commissioner, Pulwama Dr Basharat Qayoom constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner to probe into the alleged medical negligence.
According to an order, the committee shall pursue all medical records of the deceased lady from the time of her admission to referral to Srinagar. The committee, said the order, would check the veracity of allegations levelled against surgeon specialist who operated upon the lady and the Medical Officer deputed for post-operative care in the District Hospital Pulwama.
“The constituted committee will come up with a comprehensive inquiry report and recommendations within 15 days positively”, reads the order.