‘Queue-less OPD registration to be ensured at healthcare institutions in J&K’

Srinagar: The Scan and Share queue-less registration process has been taken to new heights by the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K and is turning out to be a game changer for ease of OPD registration for patients in the healthcare institutions.

This facility was rolled out in April 2023 and extended to 71 healthcare institutions across J&K. Trained manpower was deployed for facilitating the on-ground human resource and hand-holding of patients for availing this queue-less digital service. General public approaching the hospitals have hugely appreciated the initiative of the Govt which has resulted in a penetration of around 70-90% conversion from physical to digital mode.