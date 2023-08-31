‘Queue-less OPD registration to be ensured at healthcare institutions in J&K’

Srinagar: The Scan and Share queue-less registration process has been taken to new heights by the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K and is turning out to be a game changer for ease of OPD registration for patients in the healthcare institutions.
This facility was rolled out in April 2023 and extended to 71 healthcare institutions across J&K. Trained manpower was deployed for facilitating the on-ground human resource and hand-holding of patients for availing this queue-less digital service. General public approaching the hospitals have hugely appreciated the initiative of the Govt which has resulted in a penetration of around 70-90% conversion from physical to digital mode.
This has not only saved the time of patients and their attendants at the long queues at the hospital but also minimised the demographic errors of the patients during their registration.
A paperless longitudinal record of health shall be maintained for all the citizens which shall be accessible to stakeholders by the consent of the patient.
In J&K the healthcare institutions have generated 7,92,641 tokens in a short span of 4 months’ time.