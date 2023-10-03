Quick dialysis may be most beneficial to some kidney patients

Washington: According to one study, people with acute kidney impairment who require outpatient dialysis after being discharged from the hospital receive the same care as those with the more common end-stage kidney disease.

However, some dialysis patients with acute kidney injury may be able to recover. Patients with the latter diagnosis, which is generally caused by long-standing hypertension or diabetes, must either remain on dialysis for the rest of their lives or obtain a replacement kidney.

The findings were reported in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

“For those who have the potential to recover, remaining on dialysis may place them at unnecessary risk for heart disease, infection, organ damage, and death,” said first author Ian E. McCoy, MD, of the UCSF Division of Nephrology.