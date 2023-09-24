Rare gene variants causing hereditary hair loss in men identified

London, Sep 24: Researchers have identified rare gene variants that cause male pattern hair loss, also termed androgenetic alopecia.

Male-pattern hair loss is the most common form of hair loss in men, and is largely attributable to hereditary factors. Current treatment options and risk prediction are suboptimal, thus necessitating research into the genetic underpinnings of the condition.

To date, studies worldwide have focused primarily on common genetic variants, and have implicated more than 350 genetic loci, in particular the androgen receptor gene, which is located on the maternally inherited X chromosome.

In contrast, the contribution to this common condition of rare genetic variants has traditionally been assumed to be low. However, systematic analyses of rare variants have been lacking.

"Such analyses are more challenging as they require large cohorts, and the genetic sequences must be captured base by base, e.g., through genome or exome sequencing of affected individuals," explained first author Sabrina Henne, doctoral student at the Institute of Human Genetics at the University Hospital of Bonn (UKB) and the University of Bonn in Germany.

The statistical challenge lies in the fact that these rare genetic variants may be carried by very few, or even single, individuals. Among other methods, the Bonn researchers used a type of sequence kernel association test (SKAT), which is a popular method for detecting associations with rare variants, as well as GenRisk.