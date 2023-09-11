Rare surgery performed at Noora hospital

Srinagar: A rare surgery was performed at Noora hospital on a patient of around 50 years of age.

The patient suffering from gallstones with CBD stones with added comorbidity of very low respiratory reserve from Baramulla was referred from GMC Baramulla to Shireen Bag superficiality hospital for complication of gallstones with slipped stones into CBD with sepsis .

Patient underwent Emergency Rescue ERCP with and was advised removal of gallbladder . Patient was operated today , under spinal anaesthesia due to very low respiratory function .

Surgery was performed by the Consultant Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery , Dr Simnani and Consultant anaesthesia Dr Showkat . During surgery , it was found , that patient is suffering from complication of gallstones , in which gallstones perforate directly into the lumen of stomach , and the two organs of gallbladder and stomach open each other by a permanent wide channel .

The fistula was separated , disconnected and repaired , along with the removal of gallbladder , safely and successfully.