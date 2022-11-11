Rare surgery performed at SDH Kangan

Kangan, Nov 11: Doctors at Sub District Hospital Kangan have performed for the first time the Minimally Invasive Procedure for Hemorrhoids (MIPH) surgery on a female patient.
According to the doctors, the MIPH is an advanced technique which is increasingly recommended by surgeons around the country. This operation is performed with the help of a stapler device and the patient may go home on the same day.
An official said that the team of doctors including Dr Faroze Khan, Consultant Surgeon, Dr Masarat and Dr Aabida consultant anesthesia along with paramedical staff Farooq Ahmed, Gowhar Ahmed, Showkat Ahmed , Hilal Ahmad, Ameena, M Yakoob and Mushtaq Ahmed performed MIPH surgery for grade 4 hemorrhoids in a female patient from Wussan area of Kangan.
Dr Faroze said that in this technique neither the anal mucosa and nor the hemorrhoid tissue is excised. In this procedure, the ring of rectal tissue is excised using a stapler device which not only cuts the ring of rectal tissue but also staples it in the same go. This minimally invasive procedure has far better results as compared to conventional open surgery.