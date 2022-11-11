Rare surgery performed at SDH Kangan

According to the doctors, the MIPH is an advanced technique which is increasingly recommended by surgeons around the country. This operation is performed with the help of a stapler device and the patient may go home on the same day.

An official said that the team of doctors including Dr Faroze Khan, Consultant Surgeon, Dr Masarat and Dr Aabida consultant anesthesia along with paramedical staff Farooq Ahmed, Gowhar Ahmed, Showkat Ahmed , Hilal Ahmad, Ameena, M Yakoob and Mushtaq Ahmed performed MIPH surgery for grade 4 hemorrhoids in a female patient from Wussan area of Kangan.