Record 6,568 new COVID cases, seven fresh deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 22: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 6568 new COVID-19 cases- 4693 in Kashmir and 1875 in Jammu-even as five new deaths were reported in Jammu division and two in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 390949 while the death toll jumped to 4,598-2,352 in Kashmir and 2,246 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 347238 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 2330 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 39,113-12479 in Jammu and 26634 in Kashmir.