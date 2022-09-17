Registration on HPR portal mandatory for doctors and nurses in J&K: Govt

Srinagar, Sept 17: Department of Health and Medical Education Saturday said that the registration on Hospital Professional Registry (HPR) portal of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is mandatory for doctors and nurses.
The directives have been issued for all doctors and nurses, those working for the government as well as those in the private sector.
“It is mandatory for all the doctors and nurses working both in the Government as well as the Private sector to register themselves on the ( HPR )Hospital Professional Registry portal of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission,” read an official statement.
"This is mandatory for those doctors and nurses who are registered with J&K Medical Council and Nursing Council respectively," said the statement.