‘Regular cannabis use can negatively impact brain development’

Srinagar: The doctors at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kashmir, on Thursday said that regular cannabis use during adolescence and young adulthood could negatively impact brain development.

They said that the long-term use of cannabis affects cognitive functions and could cause severe dysfunction in working memory.

Official statistics indicate that over 9 lakh individuals in Jammu and Kashmir are struggling with drug addiction.

Earlier, the Union Ministry estimated that approximately 1.44 lakh people in J&K were using cannabis, with 36,000 being female and the remaining 1,08,000 being male users.

According to the official data, 20 new cannabis users and 466 follow-up cases were reported at the Drug De-Addiction Centre at SMHS between April 2022 and March 2023.

Additionally, 84 new cases and 150 follow-up cases were registered between March 23 and September 30, 2023.

Dr Yasir Hassan Rather, a professor at IMHANS, told Greater Kashmir that many young people view cannabis as harmless.

“According to a first-of-its-kind research done in our hospital, the fact has come to the fore that regular cannabis use during adolescence and young adulthood can negatively impact brain development. It is linked to reduced motivation, memory, and concentration issues, and an increased risk of mental health problems,” he said.