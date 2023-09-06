Regular physical activity can cut stress levels in kids: Study

London: Daily exercise can help school children cope better with stress, making them more resilient, finds a study.

In the study, published in Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, it was found out that the participants who exercise more than an hour per day, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation, produced less cortisol in the stress task than the children who were less active.

"Regularly active children seem to have a reduced physiological stress reaction in general," said lead author Manuel Hanke, from the University of Basel in Switzerland.

"When children regularly run, swim, climb, etc., the brain learns to associate a rise in cortisol with something positive. The body’s reaction always has a cognitive component as well: this positive association helps to prevent the concentration of cortisol from rising to too high a level in exam situations as well," said Sebastian Ludyga, from the varsity.