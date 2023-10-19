Renowned orthopaedician conducts rare knee surgery

Srinagar, Oct 18: With over 33 years of experience, Dr. Avtar Singh, a pioneer in orthopedic surgery, has completed over 27,000 joint replacements, 5,000 robotic surgeries and 1.5 lakh orthopedic surgeries. Adding a new achievement, he performed the first NAVISWISS Knee Surgery in India in Amritsar.
NAVISWISS, manufactured in Switzerland, is the only mini hand-held NAVI Robot System in the world which increases control, precision and accuracy during Total Knee Replacement Surgery. It is a pioneer in medical technology and has transformed the landscape of orthopedic surgeries. The innovative surgical navigation systems have provided a powerful tool for enhancing surgical precision.
This real-time 3D navigation technology enables surgeons to make informed decisions, ensuring precise implant placement, reducing invasiveness, and optimizing alignment.
While discussing the benefits of Naviswiss, he said, “Patients benefit from reduced radiation exposure, shorter operating times, and, most importantly, improved outcomes. Naviswiss has redefined the standard of care in these surgical fields, offering a path to safer, more effective procedures and faster recoveries.”