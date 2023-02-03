Researchers develop device to detect brain tumour through urine

The presence of tumour-related extracellular vesicles (EVs) in a person's urine is one possible sign that they have a brain tumour. EVs are nanoparticles that perform a variety of functions, including cell-to-cell communication.



"Currently, EV isolation and detection methods require more than two instruments and an assay to isolate and then detect EVs," said Yasui.



Moreover, the researchers believe that the key membrane protein present in the urine could be used to detect brain cancer, eliminating the need for invasive tests and increasing the likelihood of tumours being detected early enough for surgery.

