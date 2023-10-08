Researchers discover long colds may exist as long as COVID

The findings of the study were published in The Lancet's EClinicalMedicine.

Coughing, stomach ache, and diarrhoea were some of the most typical 'long cold' symptoms that persisted for more than 4 weeks after the initial illness. More study is being done to determine why some people experience prolonged symptoms and others do not, even though the severity of a disease appears to be a major factor in the probability of long-term symptoms.

The findings suggest that there may be long-lasting health impacts following non-COVID acute respiratory infections such as colds, influenza, or pneumonia, that are currently going unrecognised. However, the researchers do not yet have evidence suggesting that the symptoms have the same severity or duration as long Covid.