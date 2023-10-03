Researchers investigate occurrence of microplastics in cloud water

Washington: Plastic particles less than 5 mm in diameter are referred to as 'microplastics.' These microscopic plastic particles are typically found in industrial effluents or as a result of the decomposition of larger plastic trash.

Microplastics have been discovered in a variety of organs, including the lungs, heart, blood, placenta, and feces, and have been ingested or inhaled by both humans and animals.

Ten million tonnes of these plastic fragments end up in the ocean, where they disperse as ocean spray and enter the atmosphere.

This revealed that microplastics had become a significant component of clouds, poisoning almost everything we eat and drink via "plastic rainfall."

While much study on microplastics has focused on aquatic ecosystems, few studies have looked into how they affect cloud formation and climate change as "airborne particles."

A team of Japanese scientists led by Hiroshi Okochi, a Professor at Waseda University, researched the path of airborne microplastics (AMPs) as they circulate in the biosphere, endangering human health and the climate.