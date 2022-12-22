Researchers using new tech to examine blood proteins in COVID patients

London: A team of researchers are combining new technologies to discover unique patterns of blood plasma proteins in critically ill patients that may help develop a more personalised approach to treating severe Covid-19, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, the proteins being studied, called the "plasma proteome", are released by cells that often play a key role in the body's immune response to viruses.

To conduct the study, blood samples were taken from 30 subjects in three patient groups at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

One group had patients with Covid-19, another group had patients with severe infection but were negative for Covid-19, and the third was a healthy control group.

"We collected plasma from these patients and measured well over a thousand proteins with great accuracy using new technology that combines immunology and genomics," said Dr Douglas Fraser, Lawson Scientist, Critical Care Physician at Children's Hospital at LHSC.