Resident doctors call off strike, resume services

New Delhi, Dec 31 : Resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET-PG counselling for two weeks, on Friday called off their strike and resumed services after receiving assurances from the government that their demands would be looked into, their federation said.
The stir by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) was called off at 12 noon, it said in a statement.
FORDA president Dr Manish said the agitation was carried out by "overworked and exhausted" doctors, and after getting some assurances from the central government, the strike was called off this afternoon and doctors resumed work at their respective hospitals.
"We have lived under great stress over this period, but the common cause and support of doctors kept us going," he said.
Patient care was affected at several major hospitals in Delhi in this period as resident doctors were boycotting services to lodge their protest.
Their primary demand from the Centre was expediting of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) or NEET-PG counselling process.
In its statement, FORDA claimed that the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has agreed upon some key points in connection with the agitation.