Residents of Khahipora area of Kupwara demand better health care facilities

Kupwara, Feb 7: The residents of Khahipora, Rajwar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are craving for better health care facilities.

The residents said that following the upgradation of their health centre to Health and Wellness Centre (HWC), they were anticipating better health care facilities but nothing like that happened, forcing patients of the area to look for other alternatives.

The residents said that only one employee was performing duties at HWC Khahipora despite the fact that three employees were posted here. “I have come across that the MLHP employee has tendered resignation and the other FMPHW employee has sought medical leave thus affecting the smooth functioning of our health centre badly,” a local told Greater Kashmir.

“Seeking medical leave happens to be the right of an employee but that should not affect locals. I am unable to figure out why authorities have not made a replacement of these employees despite the passage of several months,” he added.

The residents said that with no better healthcare facilities at Khahipora they are forced to visit District Hospital Handwara. “We have time and again approached concerned authorities for replacement of the employees but nothing has materialised so far,” they added.

Meanwhile Block Medical Officer Zachaldara Dr Abdul Gani told Greater Kashmir that following the resignation of MLHP, high level officials have been intimated about the same and hopefully the post would be notified afresh soon.

He said that the employee presently posted at HWC Khahipora was performing duties efficiently.