Residents of Nambla area of Uri seek speedy construction of health centre

Baramulla: The residents of Nambla in the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district voiced their concern over the stagnant construction of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) building, urging the UT administration to intervene and hasten the progress of the project.

Local residents said that the construction work on the PHC has come to a halt for several months now, leaving the under-construction hospital building vulnerable to decay and potential financial losses to the treasury.

The pause in construction has caused immense distress among the residents, who rely on the future completion of the PHC to cater to their healthcare needs.

Sarpanch of Nambla A, Muhammad Shafi, expressed his apprehension about the sudden suspension of construction. He said, “The entire population of the Nambla area in Uri is grappling with the repercussions of the halted project,” said Shafi.