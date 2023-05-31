Residents of Uri demand upgradation of health services

Baramulla, May 31: The residents of Uri, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, are facing severe hardships due to the lack of adequate health services. With seven ambulances declared unusable by the authorities, surgeries being carried out for only three days, and a shortage of medical staff, the residents have urged the authorities to upgrade the healthcare facilities at the earliest.
The condemned ambulances, which belonged to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Mohura, New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Garkote, NTPHC Nambla, NTPHC Isham, and Sub-District Hospital Uri, have not been replaced despite several months.
"Our area is prone to accidents due to its higher altitude, and unfavourable weather conditions make it even more vulnerable to adversities. There is an immediate need to allot ambulances to these health centres," said Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Isham.
In addition to the lack of ambulances, the civil society members of Uri town have highlighted the need for upgrading the health services at the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri. The shortage of medical officers and paramedics at SDH Uri has put a major strain on public health facilities.
Muhammad Shafi, a civil society member from Uri town, acknowledged the efforts of the existing staff of SDH Uri but pointed out that the shortage of medical officers and paramedics is adversely affecting the overall healthcare services at the hospital.
Surgeries at SDH Uri are conducted only three days a week due to the limited availability of an anesthetic doctor and surgeon.
"The hospital needs to carry out surgical procedures throughout the week, for which the addition of a surgeon and an anesthetic doctor is a must," emphasised Shafi.
Besides, the absence of an orthopedic doctor at SDH Uri is forcing patients to visit other health institutions in Baramulla and Srinagar for orthopedic-related issues or in times of road mishaps.
This lack of specialised care is a significant concern for the residents, and they have urged the administration to address it promptly.
Muhammad Afzal, another resident, stressed the importance of having a dedicated pediatric department operating seven days a week instead of just three days. This would ensure better healthcare facilities for children in the area.
“Although, a pediatrician is available at the hospital for three days, however, it can not suffice the health needs of children of around 90 big and small villages of Uri area,” said Afzal.
The residents of Uri in a plea to the authorities sought to upgrade the health services in their region. They hope that their urgent appeals will be heard and that immediate steps will be taken to address the lack of ambulances, medical staff, specialised doctors, and extended operating hours at the Sub-District Hospital Uri.
The Chief Medical Officer Baramulla, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, while acknowledging the shortage of medical officers, said that the issue has been taken up with the higher authorities.
“We have taken this issue up with the higher authorities and within a stipulated time the issue will be resolved,” he said.