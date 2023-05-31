Residents of Uri demand upgradation of health services

In addition to the lack of ambulances, the civil society members of Uri town have highlighted the need for upgrading the health services at the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri. The shortage of medical officers and paramedics at SDH Uri has put a major strain on public health facilities.

Muhammad Shafi, a civil society member from Uri town, acknowledged the efforts of the existing staff of SDH Uri but pointed out that the shortage of medical officers and paramedics is adversely affecting the overall healthcare services at the hospital.

Surgeries at SDH Uri are conducted only three days a week due to the limited availability of an anesthetic doctor and surgeon.