Residents rejoice as authorities post paediatrician at SDH Uri

Baramulla, Jan 7: After a prolonged struggle with the lack of a paediatrician, residents of Uri have reason to rejoice as the Department of Health has addressed the longstanding issue by appointing a paediatrician at Sub District Hospital Uri, meeting the demands of the local population.

Acknowledging the urgent need for specialised medical care, the department has also appointed an additional gynaecologist and a consultant to enhance overall healthcare services in the area.

The appointment of these doctors aims to overcome the inconvenience faced by the people of Uri, particularly those residing close to the line of control.

The absence of a paediatrician had forced locals to seek medical attention for their children in private clinics in Baramulla or Srinagar, or travel to the Government Medical College in Baramulla.

The newly appointed healthcare professionals are expected to bring much-needed relief to the residents, eliminating the need for long journeys and providing accessible healthcare at their doorstep.

Irshad Ahmad of Kamalkote Uri while expressing satisfaction over the appointment of these doctors said, “It is a great respite for the people of the area. The appointment of the paediatrician will ensure that people residing on the higher reaches no longer have to visit other areas of the district for their children’s consultation.”

The Block Medical Officer Sub District Hospital Uri, Dr Balvinder Singh, while highlighting the comprehensive approach taken by the health department, said that the addition of a gynaecologist, consultant, and paediatrician will significantly enhance the hospital’s capabilities.

He said the addition of these doctors will naturally lead to improved healthcare services and better outcomes for the residents of Uri.

“With the addition of the paediatrician, consultant, and the gynaecologist, the hospital will naturally perform better, and their addition is good for the people of the area,” said the Block Medical Officer.